Georgia physician pleads guilty to illegally prescribing drugs 

A pain management physician in Douglas, Ga., has admitted to participating in a drug trafficking scheme that distributed controlled substances from his pain management clinic, The Georgia Virtue reported July 5.

Wallace Steven Anderson, MD, 68, admitted to distributing alprazolam, temazepam and clonazepam from his clinic from Feb. 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2020 without legitimate medical purposes, according to the publication. He also admitted to providing presigned refill prescriptions before examining patients, the publication stated.

Dr. Anderson pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense schedule IV controlled substances, which subjects him to up to five years in prison. He now awaits sentencing.

Two of Dr. Anderson's employees, a physician assistant and nurse practitioner, previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the scheme and also are awaiting sentencing.