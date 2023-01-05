Geisinger to acquire otolaryngology practice

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger health system plans to acquire Pottsville, Pa.-based Boran and Puzzi Ear, Nose and Throat Associates.

The practice, led by Joseph Puzzi, MD, will be renamed Geisinger Ear, Nose and Throat Pottsville, according to a Jan. 3 news release on Geisinger's website. It will remain at the same location and continue to accept most major insurance plans.

Patients of the practice have been informed of the change.

"My team is excited to become a part of Geisinger and support their mission of making better health easier," Dr. Puzzi said in the news release. "This is a great opportunity for us to better serve our patients, aligning with a nationally renowned health care organization with a similar reputation for caring, excellence and quality."