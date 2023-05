Former Modesto, Calif.-based physician Sawtantra Chopra, MD, pleaded guilty to three counts of illegally prescribing opioids, the Justice Department said May 11.

Mr. Chopra, who surrendered his medical license in 2020 as the case was pending, admitted to prescribing hydrocodone, alprazolam and promethazine with codeine syrup without a legitimate medical purpose.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 5 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.