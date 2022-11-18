 Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme

Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18.

According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.

In May 2019, for example, Dr. O'Rourke received $5,500 for electronically signing and ordering cancer genomic tests and durable medical equipment.

The Medicare program paid approximately $2,702,150 to Medicare providers for the tests and equipment ordered by Dr. O'Rourke.