First lady Jill Biden will have surgery to remove a lesion above her eye at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., according to a Jan. 4 memo from President Joe Biden's physician.

The lesion was found above Ms. Biden's right eye at a routine skin cancer screening, according to the memo, which was posted on Twitter by Vanessa Valdivia, the first lady's press secretary. Ms. Biden will undergo Mohs surgery to remove and examine the tissue Jan. 11.