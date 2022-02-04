Employees fired from ASC over vaccine mandate protest, may sue

Former employees and supporters protested outside of Copper Ridge Surgery Center in Traverse City, Mich., on Feb. 3 after employees were fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Feb 4. Traverse City Record-Eagle article.

Those who had been fired told the Record-Eagle that they sought to obtain a religious exemption to keep their jobs; however, they said Copper Ridge declined it. The protesters did not have an estimate of how many people were fired. The Record-Eagle was unable to reach Copper Ridge for comment.



The protesters directed questions to Noah Hurwitz, an employment and labor attorney based out of Ann Arbor who represents a group of individuals related to the Copper Ridge Surgery Center along with other groups and individuals across Michigan.



Mr. Hurwitz told the Record-Eagle that if Copper Ridge doesn't rehire the fired employees, he will take the ASC to court.



"If they don't fix the situation, we are going to file a lawsuit," Mr. Hurwitz told Record-Eagle.



In the event of a lawsuit, Mr. Hurwitz told the Record-Eagle that the complaint of his clients would center around Copper Ridge's refusal to accept a religious waiver for the vaccine. Mr. Hurwitz said he will argue the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on religion and requires an exemption for his clients. He said he will argue the sincerity of his clients' beliefs and that Copper Ridge is not in a position to say they are not sincere.