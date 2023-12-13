COVID-19 pandemic lowered satisfaction for majority of nurses: Survey

Nurse specialists experienced lower rates of career satisfaction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Medscape's 2023 "Nurse Career Satisfaction Report," published Dec. 12, with registered nurses and nursing managers experiencing the highest drop in satisfaction rates.

Here is how the pandemic affected career satisfaction rates for six nursing specialties:

Registered nurses

Increased satisfaction: 6%

Did not change satisfaction: 42%

Decreased satisfaction: 52%

Licensed practical nurses

Increased satisfaction: 8%

Did not change satisfaction: 51%

Decreased satisfaction: 41%

Nurse practitioners

Increased satisfaction: 6%

Did not change satisfaction: 44%

Decreased satisfaction: 50%

Clinical nurse specialists

Increased satisfaction: 10%

Did not change satisfaction: 51%

Decreased satisfaction: 40%

Certified registered nurse anesthetists

Increased satisfaction: 6%

Did not change satisfaction: 51%

Decreased satisfaction: 43%

Nursing managers

Increased satisfaction: 2%

Did not change satisfaction: 46%

Decreased satisfaction: 52%