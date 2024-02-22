Congressman to visit Indiana ASC

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym is paying a visit to the Surgery Center of Grander (Ind.) to meet with leaders of the Elkhart, Ind.-based Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center and South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System, according to a Feb. 22 report from Goshen News.

Mr. Yakym, a Republican from Indiana, will tour the ASC and meet with healthcare leaders to discuss House Bill 972 and Senate Bill 312, which both address outpatient surgery quality and access.

Beacon Bone & Joint Specialists, Beacon Medical Group North Central Neurosurgery and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center of Northern Indiana combine their physician resources to serve patients at two joint ASCs in the state.