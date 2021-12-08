California vs. Texas: How 2 states compare in ASC physician pay & more

Texas outranks California in number of new ASCs, hospitals and average physician compensation, while California boasts the most ASCs and physicians overall.

A closer look at how the two most populous states in the U.S. compare in five healthcare statistics:

Average physician compensation

California: $311,000

Texas: $320,000

Number of new ASCs in 2021

California: 9

Texas: 16

Number of ASCs overall

California: 817

Texas: 442

Number of hospitals

California: 344

Texas: 361

Number of physicians

California: 115,347

Texas: 66,916