California vs. Texas: How 2 states compare in ASC physician pay & more

Texas outranks California in number of new ASCs, hospitals and average physician compensation, while California boasts the most ASCs and physicians overall.

A closer look at how the two most populous states in the U.S. compare in five healthcare statistics:

Average physician compensation
California: $311,000
Texas: $320,000

Number of new ASCs in 2021
California: 9
Texas: 16

Number of ASCs overall
California: 817
Texas: 442

Number of hospitals
California: 344
Texas: 361

Number of physicians
California: 115,347
Texas: 66,916

