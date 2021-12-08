California vs. Texas: How 2 states compare in ASC physician pay & more

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Texas outranks California in number of new ASCs, hospitals and average physician compensation, while California boasts the most ASCs and physicians overall.
A closer look at how the two most populous states in the U.S. compare in five healthcare statistics:
Average physician compensation
California: $311,000
Texas: $320,000
Number of new ASCs in 2021
California: 9
Texas: 16
Number of ASCs overall
California: 817
Texas: 442
Number of hospitals
California: 344
Texas: 361
Number of physicians
California: 115,347
Texas: 66,916