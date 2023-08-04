Average physician income by practice setting

The average physician in private practice in 2022 made $284,500, according to Medical Economics' 94th Physician Report released August 4.
The report collected data from Medical Economics' physician audience on salary, productivity and more.
Here are the average incomes for physicians in different practice settings from 2019 to 2022:
Private practice
2019: $282,000
2020: $268,000
2021: $264,000
2022: $284,500
Hospital-owned practice
2019: $290,000
2020: $297,000
2021: $289,000
2022: $292,000
Inpatient hospital
2019: $276,000
2020: $274,000
2021: $262,000
2022: $291,000
Nonprofit
2019: $248,000
2020: $254,000
2021: $233,000
2022: $236,000
Concierge practice/ direct pay model
2019: N/A
2020: N/A
2021: N/A
2022: $314,000