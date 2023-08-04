Average physician income by practice setting

The average physician in private practice in 2022 made $284,500, according to Medical Economics' 94th Physician Report released August 4.

The report collected data from Medical Economics' physician audience on salary, productivity and more.

Here are the average incomes for physicians in different practice settings from 2019 to 2022:

Private practice

2019: $282,000

2020: $268,000

2021: $264,000

2022: $284,500

Hospital-owned practice

2019: $290,000

2020: $297,000

2021: $289,000

2022: $292,000

Inpatient hospital

2019: $276,000

2020: $274,000

2021: $262,000

2022: $291,000

Nonprofit

2019: $248,000

2020: $254,000

2021: $233,000

2022: $236,000

Concierge practice/ direct pay model

2019: N/A

2020: N/A

2021: N/A

2022: $314,000