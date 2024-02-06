ASCs' workforce stumbling blocks 

From staff shortages to case volumes, Peter Bravos, MD, chief medical officer of Yuba City, Calif.-based Sutter Health's Surgery Center Division, joined Becker's to discuss the workforce trends concerning ASCs at the moment.

Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Dr. Peter Bravos:

Shortages of operating room nurses and techs: The scarcity of qualified OR nurses and technicians is a significant challenge for ASCs. The high demand for these professionals allows them to easily switch jobs based on better compensation and benefits elsewhere.

Increased case volumes: ASCs are experiencing higher case volumes, which adds to the workload and intensifies the need for skilled staff. This growth in patient numbers can strain the existing workforce.

Challenges in supporting growth: The combination of staff shortages and increased case volumes presents challenges for ASCs in maintaining the quality of care and operational efficiency needed to support their growth objectives.

To address these trends, ASCs may need to focus on strategies for recruiting and retaining skilled OR nurses and techs, improving workplace benefits and compensation packages, optimizing operational efficiency to handle increased case volumes and investing in training and development.