ASC management provider HealthTrust teams up with not-for-profit health system

Mississippi-based not-for-profit medical network Memorial Health System has entered an exclusive, multiyear agreement with HealthTrust Performance Group, a management advisory group serving over 57,000 ASCs, physician practices, long-term and alternate care sites.

Under the agreement, HealthTrust will help Memorial Health with supply chain resiliency, and will serve as its exclusive group purchasing organization.

"Having served the community for more than 75 years, the decision to sign with HealthTrust is an investment in our commitment to provide exceptional care for residents of the Mississippi Gulf Coast area," Kent Nicaud, Memorial Hospital president and CEO said in an Aug. 29 press release. "Our first priority remains to improve the health and well-being of our communities. As a HealthTrust member, we will be best positioned to continue supporting the clinicians and staff whom we rely on to deliver exceptional care and transform healthcare throughout the region."