ASC founder joins Milestone Scientific's board of directors

ASC founder Didier Demesmin, MD, has been appointed to the board of directors of computerized drug delivery instruments developer Milestone Scientific.

Dr. Demesmin is an interventional pain management physician and double board-certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine, according to a Sept. 12 press release.

He is the founder of Somerset, N.J.-based University Pain and Spine Center, a pain management and spine surgery clinic with seven offices, and Somerset-based ASC STEMMEE Surgery Center.

Dr. Demesmin is also affiliated with several other institutions, including New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Philadelphia-based JFK Medical Center, Somerset (N.J.) Medical Center and New Brunswick, N.J.-based Saint Peter’s University Hospital.