Arkansas hospital expanding outpatient space with $25M donation

Arkansas Children's Northwest received a $25 million donation for its Springdale campus, the largest donation in its history, according to an Aug. 6 report from ABC affiliate KHBS.

The hospital will use half the money to construct a new wing with four floors and expand its outpatient and surgical space, and the other half will be used for an endowment. Additionally, Children's Northwest plans on hiring 30 new physicians over the next five years.

The donation was given by the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, and the Springdale campus has been renamed as the Arkansas Children's Northwest Pat Walker Campus. The hospital will break ground in 2024 and is expected to complete the new hospital wing in 2026, according to the report.