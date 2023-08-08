Are private practice physicians putting in more hours?

The average physician worked 43 hours per week in 2022, according to a report by Medical Economics.

The publication's "Physician Report" for 2023, published Aug. 4, surveyed physicians of multiple specialties on salaries, productivity, malpractice rates, the state of the profession and other topics.

The report found variances in the number of hours worked a week, income and more between practice owners and non-owners.

Here are four insights into differences between physicians who own their own practice and those who do not:

• Forty-seven percent of respondents indicated they have an ownership interest in their practice in 2022, a decrease of 2 percent from the previous year.

• Physicians who owned their own practice reported working 45 hours a week in 2022, compared to 39 hours a week among non-owners.

• Physician practice owners earned an average of $290,000 in 2022, an increase of $1,000 compared to 2021.

• Physicians who do not own their own practice earned an average of $260,500 in 2022, an increase of $8,500 year over year.