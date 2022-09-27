Alabama neurologist who tried fleeing to Middle East convicted of bank fraud, identity theft

Neurologist and pain specialist Rassan Tarabein, MD, was convicted for bank fraud, false statements, aggravated identity theft and refusing to pay court-ordered restitution, the Justice Department said Sept. 23.

Dr. Tarabein, 63, of Daphne, AL, was ordered to pay more than $15 million in restitution to victims in a previous case, the department said. While awaiting sentencing in 2018, he issued cashier's checks to himself worth more than $100,000 and told his probation officer they were for payment of bills.

He was sentenced to five years in prison in June 2018, but was released to home confinement in November 2020 due to the pandemic, the department said. While on home confinement, he reissued the 2018 checks to himself, and from 2020 to 2022 he made no restitution payments.

In April 2022, Dr. Tarabein was arrested at the Pensacola (Fla.) International Airport ahead of a flight he booked to Southwest Asia, the department said. Federal agents found a $31,000 counterfeit check in his possession.

Sentencing is set for January 2023. Dr. Tarabein is subject to a mandatory two-year prison sentence for the aggravated identity theft, and a maximum of 30 years in prison for the bank fraud.