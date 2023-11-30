Active physicians per 100,000 people across 18 specialties

As ASCs have to compete with major health systems for physician talent, a new tool from the Association of American Medical college provides a window into which specialties may be easier to hire than others.

The U.S. Physician Workforce Data Dashboard, launched Nov. 17, combines data previously published in two separate AAMC publications: the Physician Specialty Data Report and the State Physician Workforce Data Report. The tool provides statistics about the country's largest practice specialities, including the number of specialists per 100,000 people.

Here are 18 physician specialties of interest to ASCs, ranked lowest to highest based on the number of active physicians per 100,000 people:

Clinical cardiac electrophysiology: 0.9

Sports medicine (orthopedic surgery): 1.0

Sports medicine: 1.1

Vascular surgery: 1.3

Thoracic surgery: 1.4

Pulmonary disease: 1.4

Interventional cardiology: 1.6

Pain medicine and pain management: 2.0

Pediatric anesthesiology (anesthesiology): 2.9

Pediatric cardiology: 3.2

Neurology: 4.4

Gastroenterology: 4.9

Orthopedic surgery: 5.8

Ophthalmology: 5.9

Cardiovascular disease: 6.8

General surgery: 7.9

Anesthesiology: 12.9

Internal medicine: 37.2