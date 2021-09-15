900-physician DuPage Medical Group rebrands

Down­ers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group has rebranded to Duly Health and Care, the company said Sept. 15.

The healthcare group said the change reflects its commitment to the relationship between patients and healthcare providers.

“Our name is changing, but our commitment to improving all aspects of the health and care journey will continue on,” said Steve Nelson, board co-chairman and CEO. “This journey is made possible by the strength of our physicians and team members that our communities have come to know and trust with their health.”

Duly Health and Care's network includes more than 900 primary care and specialty care physicians and more than 6,000 team members, in over 150 locations.