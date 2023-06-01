ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

8 states with graduate physician roles

Hayley DeSilva -  

Several states have enacted laws creating new medical positions for graduate physicians who have not found a residency position. 

Graduate physicians have also been referred to as assistant physicians, associate physicians or bridge physicians. 

Due to a surplus of medical schools and a shortage of residency spots, many medical school graduates have not acquired a residency slot. These laws are designed to allow graduate physicians to practice medicine and hone their skills under a supervising physician until they are accepted to a residency program. 

Each state has a cap on how long these physicians can practice medicine before reapplying for residency; these lengths of time vary. For example, after two years in Tennessee, a graduate physician will no longer be able to practice medicine until they enter residency. 

The following are states with graduate physician laws in place, according to Cato Institute:

