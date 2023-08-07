8 healthcare roles among the US' fastest-growing occupations

The role of nurse practitioner was named the fastest-growing occupation by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and seven other healthcare jobs also made the list.

The number of working nurse practitioners in the U.S. was 246,700 in 2021 and is expected to increase by 45.7 percent, hitting 359,400 nurse practitioner roles by 2031, according to the BLS ranking.

Here are the eight healthcare industry occupations that made the list, along with their respective overall ranking.

1. Nurse practitioners

15. Medical and health service managers

17. Physician assistants

20. Physical therapist assistants

22. Epidemiologists

23. Occupational therapy assistants

24. Home health and personal care aides

27. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary