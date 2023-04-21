73% of women physicians might leave their position because of workload

Seventy-three percent of women physicians are considering early retirement, looking at another career or looking for another employer because they are overworked, according to Doximity's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report."

The survey includes responses from more than 190,000 physicians over six years, including more than 31,000 physicians in 2022.

Three more stats to know:

1. Sixty-three percent of male physicians are also considering early retirement, looking at another career or looking for another employer because they are overworked. Seventeen percent of male physicians do not feel overworked.

2. Sixty-eight percent of women nurse practitioners and physician assistants are considering leaving their position because they feel overworked, compared to 60 percent of male NPs and PAs.

3. Eight percent of women physicians do not feel overworked.