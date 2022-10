Hawaii tops the list of the most expensive states to retire in this year, with the average person needing over $2 million to comfortably retire there, according to an Oct. 9 report from CNBC based on a data report from Bankrate.

The study used data including a July 2022 cost-of-living index and property and sales tax rates to determine the ranking.

The seven most expensive states to retire in:

1. Hawaii

2. California

3. Connecticut

4. Massachusetts

5. New Jersey

6. Vermont

7. Rhode Island