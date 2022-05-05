7 ASC acquisitions, affiliations, partnerships

Below are seven ASC acquisitions, affiliations and partnerships that Becker's has covered in the past 58 days:

1. Gastro Health added two new practices to its network in Maryland and Washington.

2. US Eye, a physician-led multispecialty group, partnered with Kelly Eye Center, which has five locations throughout greater Raleigh, N.C.

3. EyeSouth Partners reached 30 affiliations after completing an affiliation with Center for Sight of Northwest Florida in Pensacola.

4. Retina Consultants of America reached 25 overall partnerships after adding two Florida practices to its network.

5. Texas Health Hospital Mansfield is partnering with three orthopedic private practices.

6. GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the greater Houston area.

7. GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., gaining entrance to the Kansas and Missouri markets.