6 reasons physicians prefer being employed

Patsy Newitt -  

Fifty-two percent of employed physicians like their jobs because they do not have to run a small business, according to Medscape's 2022 "Employed Physicians Report."

Medscape surveyed more than 1,350 physicians employed by healthcare organizations, hospitals, large group practices, clinics or other medical groups about their jobs.  

Here is why surveyed physicians like being employed:

  • Don't have to run a small business: 52 percent
  • Stable income: 50 percent
  • Malpractice insurance is paid: 27 percent
  • Work-life balance: 21 percent
  • Work with large teams and staff: 16 percent
  • Less time spent on rules and regulations: 8 percent

