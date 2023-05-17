5 things ASC leaders should know about Kaiser Permanente

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is one of the biggest brands in healthcare.

Kaiser Permanente consists of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and its subsidiaries and the Permanente Medical Groups.

Five things ASC leaders should know:

1. Kaiser Permanente has 62 freestanding ambulatory surgery units and outpatient surgery departments on its hospital campuses, according to an email comment Kaiser provided Becker's.

2. As of Dec. 31, the company has 23,982 physicians. This number excludes locum tenens and pool, network and referral physicians.

3. As of Jan. 31, the company has 68,218 nurses.

4. Kaiser Permanente has 39 hospitals.

5. As of March 31, the company has 737 medical offices and outpatient facilities.