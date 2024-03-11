5 hospital, practice closures in 10 days: What ASCs need to know 

Like ASCs, hospitals and practices are continuing to face financial hardships, and some are having to close their doors.

Here are five hospital and practice closures from the last 10 days:

1. Montgomery, Ala.-based private practice Southeastern Cardiology abruptly closed its doors March 8.

2. Jellico (Tenn.) Regional Hospital closed March 9. CMS intervened to shut the hospital down after the hospital was put on diversion, the CEO resigned, and the company that ran the hospital pulled out.

3. Adventist Health Tillamook (Ore.), part of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, will close three medical offices in Sheridan, Welches and Lincoln City, Ore., following efforts to recruit medical providers.

4. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health will shut down its Aspirus Ontonagon (Mich.) Hospital and turn it into a rural health clinic on April 20.

5. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will not reopen its clinic in Janesville, Minn.







