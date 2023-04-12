ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

5 healthcare jobs named top jobs for new college graduates

Claire Wallace -  

The U.S. job market is facing waves of layoffs, hiring freezes and a possible recession as new college graduates search for first-time employment opportunities that provide healthy wages and stability. 

A Bloomberg report, using data from online jobs marketplace Indeed.com, has identified the 25 most in-demand jobs for new college graduates, including five healthcare jobs. The list was published April 12.

Top healthcare jobs for new college graduates and their list ranking:

10. Speech language pathologist 

12. Patient access manager

16. Pharmaceutical sales representative 

17. Behavioral therapist 

25. Registered nurse (acute care)  

