5 fast facts on physician employment

Here are five statistics offering insight into the state of physician employment in 2024:

1. There are 702,910 employed physicians in the U.S., according to data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics survey.

2. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's ASC branch, United Surgical Partners International, employs the most physicians of any ASC chain in the U.S., with more than 11,000 affiliated providers.

3. As of 2022, just 26% of physicians practice privately, according to a report from Avalere.

4. The three things employed physicians like most about employment are not having to run a business, having a stable income and having an employer that pays for malpractice insurance, according to Medscape's most recent survey of employed physicians.

5. Employed physicians make an average of $344,000 per year, 8.7% less than their self-employed counterparts, who earn an average of $374,000, according to Medscape's latest physician compensation report.