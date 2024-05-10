40 states fall short on surgery residents

Physician and surgeon shortages are sweeping ASCs and health systems across the nation as the age of practicing surgeons continues to rise and the number of surgical residents in the U.S. continues to fall.

During the 2024 residency match program, only 10 states filled all of the slots available for surgery residents, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program.

While four states do not have a surgery residency program, 36 states were faced with unfilled slots.

Here are the 36 states that fell short on surgery residents in 2024 (Washington, D.C., fell into that category as well) and the four that do not have surgery residency programs:

Unfilled

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

No residency

Alaska

Idaho

Montana

Wyoming