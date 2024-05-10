ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

40 states fall short on surgery residents

Claire Wallace -  

Physician and surgeon shortages are sweeping ASCs and health systems across the nation as the age of practicing surgeons continues to rise and the number of surgical residents in the U.S. continues to fall. 

During the 2024 residency match program, only 10 states filled all of the slots available for surgery residents, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program. 

While four states do not have a surgery residency program, 36 states were faced with unfilled slots.

Here are the 36 states that fell short on surgery residents in 2024 (Washington, D.C., fell into that category as well) and the four that do not have surgery residency programs: 

Unfilled 

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California 

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois 

Indiana

Iowa 

Kentucky

Louisiana 

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi 

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey 

New Mexico 

New York

North Carolina 

North Dakota

Ohio 

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina 

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia 

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

No residency 

Alaska

Idaho

Montana

Wyoming

