40 states fall short on surgery residents

Physician and surgeon shortages are sweeping ASCs and health systems across the nation as the age of practicing surgeons continues to rise and the number of surgical residents in the U.S. continues to fall.
During the 2024 residency match program, only 10 states filled all of the slots available for surgery residents, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program.
While four states do not have a surgery residency program, 36 states were faced with unfilled slots.
Here are the 36 states that fell short on surgery residents in 2024 (Washington, D.C., fell into that category as well) and the four that do not have surgery residency programs:
Unfilled
Alabama
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
No residency
Alaska
Idaho
Montana
Wyoming