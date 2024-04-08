40 lots of hand sanitizer recalled over methanol contamination risk

Aruba Aloe Balm has issued a voluntary recall of 40 lots of Aruba Aloe hand sanitizer gel alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada gel due to a risk of methanol presence.

Alcohol in the sanitizers have been denatured by the methanol, according to an April 5 FDA release.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system or death, according to the release.

While using the product on your hands poses a risk, the risk is higher for children who may accidentally ingest the product.

To date, the company has not received any reports of adverse reactions. Impacted products were sold to U.S. consumers online between May 1, 2021, and Oct. 27.