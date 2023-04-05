4 richest women in healthcare for 2023

Forbes has named the richest people in the U.S. for 2023, with four women who earned their wealth from healthcare ventures making the list.

Four richest women in healthcare for 2023, and their global wealth ranking:

305. Ronda Stryker, $7.4 billion, is a director of medical equipment company Stryker Corp.

821. Pat Stryker, $3.4 billion, inherited a stake in Stryker Corp.

1400. Alice Schwartz, $2.1 billion, launched lab research facilitator Bio-Rad in 1952.

1587. Amy Wyss, $1.8 billion, worked at medical equipment firm Synthes for years before it sold to Johnson & Johnson.

Editor's note: Data was pulled from Forbes' "Real-time Billionaires List" at 3:36 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 4.