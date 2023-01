Here are four ASC acquisitions and partnerships that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 1:

1. Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates and its endoscopy center in Olympia, Wash.

2. One GI partnered with Skyline Gastroenterology in West Tennessee and Skyline Endoscopy in Jackson, Tenn.

3. Vision Innovation Partners inked a partnership with Chesen Laser Eye Center in Reading, Pa.

4. One GI partnered with the Colon, Stomach, and Liver Center and Loudoun Endoscopy Group in Lansdowne, Va.