4 hospital, health system layoffs in 3 weeks

Here are four hospitals and health systems laying off employees that Becker's has reported on since June 27:

1. Allina Health has begun layoffs that affect fewer than 350 team members throughout the Minneapolis-based organization.

2. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health on July 7 laid off 49 employees, including 25 leaders, to offset recent operating losses.

3. MultiCare Health System, a 12-hospital organization based in Tacoma, Wash., will lay off 229 employees, or about 1 percent of its 23,000 staff members, including about two dozen leaders, as part of cost-cutting efforts.

4. Demorest, Ga.-based Habersham Medical Center paid out more than $400,000 in severance to four executives it let go in April, as the hospital prepares to be taken over by Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System.