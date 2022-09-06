3 recent ASC acquisitions

Two acquisitions from HCA Healthcare and one more ASC acquisition Becker's has reported on since Aug. 18:

1. New Providence, N.J.-based Prism Vision Group, a vertically integrated eye care services organization, added Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates, which has five locations and an ASC, to its platform.

2. HCA Healthcare acquired an interest in San Antonio-based Stone Oak Surgery Center, in collaboration with 11 physician partners.

3. HCA Healthcare expanded its network of 153 ASCs by acquiring interest in Performance Health Surgery Center in Fort Myers (Fla.) along with five physician partners.