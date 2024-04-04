3 physicians suing their former employers

Here are three physicians suing their former employers since March 11:

1. Optometrist Alana Curatola, OD, filed a gender discrimination and workplace retaliation lawsuit against Sequim, Wash.-based Northwest Eye Surgeons for allegedly firing her the day after returning back to work from parental leave. Dr. Curatola claims she was fired for taking time off to have a baby and asking for flexibility upon returning to work.

2. Liam Gannon, MD, former emergency department director of Morristown, Vt.-based Copley Hospital, is suing the hospital for allegedly firing him after he raised safety concerns surrounding the switch to a new records system.

3. A physician resident, Joseph Owens, MD, is suing Tenet, health system that owns his former employer, Detroit Medical Center, alleging he was fired in retaliation for notifying his supervisor of the mistreatment of a patient who became quadriplegic.