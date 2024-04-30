ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

3 physicians, lab marketer to pay $1.3M to settle kickback allegations

Riz Hatton -  

A laboratory marketer in addition to three physicians and their medical practices have agreed to pay a total of $1,373,400 to resolve alleged False Claims Act violations stemming from their involvement in laboratory kickback schemes.

The settlement resolves allegations that laboratory marketer Thomas Carnaggio and his marketing company offered kickbacks to physicians on behalf of a laboratory in Anderson, S.C, according to an April 29 news release from the Justice Department.

The settlement also resolves allegations that physicians Steven Bauer, MD, Larry Berman, MD, and Alireza Nami, MD, and their medical practices received kickbacks from the laboratory in return for laboratory referrals.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast