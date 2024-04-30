3 physicians, lab marketer to pay $1.3M to settle kickback allegations

A laboratory marketer in addition to three physicians and their medical practices have agreed to pay a total of $1,373,400 to resolve alleged False Claims Act violations stemming from their involvement in laboratory kickback schemes.

The settlement resolves allegations that laboratory marketer Thomas Carnaggio and his marketing company offered kickbacks to physicians on behalf of a laboratory in Anderson, S.C, according to an April 29 news release from the Justice Department.

The settlement also resolves allegations that physicians Steven Bauer, MD, Larry Berman, MD, and Alireza Nami, MD, and their medical practices received kickbacks from the laboratory in return for laboratory referrals.