Three healthcare companies have been named on Forbes' list of the 64 biggest company layoffs in 2022:

1. Ohio-based health software start-up Olive laid off 450 employees, or 35 percent of its workforce, in July.

2. Texas-based health services company Signify Health laid off 389 employees in August, weeks after CVS put in a bid to purchase the company.

3. Healthcare network Beaumont-Spectrum cut 400 corporate positions in September.