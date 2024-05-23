20 specialties with the lowest compensation

Pediatric endocrinology is the specialty with the lowest average annual compensation, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.

The report consists of more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 20 specialties with the lowest average annual compensation:

Pediatric endocrinology: $217,875

Pediatric nephrology: $227,450

Pediatric rheumatology: $233,491

Pediatric infectious disease: $236,235

Medical genetics: $244,517

Pediatric hematology and oncology: $251,483

Pediatrics: $259,579

Medicine/pediatrics: $273,472

Pediatric pulmonology: $276,480

Child neurology: $279,790

Preventive medicine: $282,011

Pediatric gastroenterology: $286,307

Geriatrics: $289,201

Endocrinology: $291,481

Family medicine: $300,813

Rheumatology: $305,502

Pediatric emergency medicine: $309,124

Internal medicine: $312,526

Infectious disease: $314,626

Occupational medicine: $317,610