20 specialties with the lowest compensation

Pediatric endocrinology is the specialty with the lowest average annual compensation, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.
The report consists of more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the 20 specialties with the lowest average annual compensation:
Pediatric endocrinology: $217,875
Pediatric nephrology: $227,450
Pediatric rheumatology: $233,491
Pediatric infectious disease: $236,235
Medical genetics: $244,517
Pediatric hematology and oncology: $251,483
Pediatrics: $259,579
Medicine/pediatrics: $273,472
Pediatric pulmonology: $276,480
Child neurology: $279,790
Preventive medicine: $282,011
Pediatric gastroenterology: $286,307
Geriatrics: $289,201
Endocrinology: $291,481
Family medicine: $300,813
Rheumatology: $305,502
Pediatric emergency medicine: $309,124
Internal medicine: $312,526
Infectious disease: $314,626
Occupational medicine: $317,610