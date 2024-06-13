Who's pursuing ASCs in 2024?

Health system executives, including CEOs, CFOs and COOs, have their sights set on ASCs this year, with outpatient surgery named as the top service line for joint venture partnerships in 2024, according to a Jan. 4 VMG Health survey of health system executives.

Here are 23 health systems that acquired or announced ASCs in 2024, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 3:

1. Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System is opening a $90 million clinic and ASC in Olathe, Kan.

2. Houston Methodist is planning its largest outpatient care campus, which will include an ASC, in Spring, Texas.

3. St. Louis-based SSM Health broke ground on an outpatient center in Sun Prairie, Wis., that will offer outpatient orthopedic surgery and ophthalmology services.

4. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health broke ground on a medical office building and ASC in Carlisle, Pa.

5. Indianapolis-based Community Health Network is planning a $335 million healthcare campus featuring an ASC and medical office building in Westfield, Ind.

6. University of Vermont Medical Center is seeking approval to build a $129 million outpatient surgery center in South Burlington, Vt.

7. St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare received approval from the St. Cloud Planning Commission to add an ASC to its medical plaza.

8. University of Chicago Medicine opened a multispecialty care center with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind., marking UChicago's first freestanding facility in Indiana and its largest offsite location.

9. Adventist HealthCare is expanding its Silver Springs, Md.-based White Oak Medical Center campus with an ASC.

10. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth broke ground on two medical facilities in Highlands Ranch and Green Valley Ranch, two Denver-area communities. The Highlands Ranch facility will have an ASC.

11. Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health opened a $50 million outpatient center with an ASC in a former Dick's Sporting Goods in Deptford, N.J.

12. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC in Lexington, Ky., Baptist Health Hamburg.

13. ​​Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center and San Francisco-based UCSF Health partnered to purchase equity stakes in San Rafael, Calif.-based Marin Specialty Surgery Center from ASC management company SCA Health.

14. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health broke ground on an outpatient center that will house an ASC, medical offices and a brain health center.

15. Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus will acquire Saltzer Health's ASC and two urgent care centers as the provider shutters its operations in the area.

16. Los Angeles-based UCLA Health acquired West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, which includes a freestanding ASC, from HCA Healthcare.

17. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente opened its first ASC, the Antelope Valley Surgery Center in Lancaster, Calif.

18. Midland, Mich.-based MyMichigan Health is set to acquire Ascension's Michigan locations in Saginaw, Tawas and Standish, which includes one ASC.

19. Palomar Health opened an ASC in partnership with Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC operator SCA Health in Escondido, Calif.

20. Surgery Partners partnered with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to grow ASC joint ventures across the state.

21. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist broke ground on a $78 million ASC in Winston-Salem, N.C.

22. Bel Air-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced a $260 million growth plan that includes building a new, 30,000-square-foot ASC.