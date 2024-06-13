Cities with the lowest number of anesthesiologists

In the Weirton-Steubenville, W.V.-Ohio, Syracuse, N.Y., Greeley, Colo., and Bangor, Maine, metropolitan areas, there are 30 employed anesthesiologists, the fewest of any metropolitan area in the U.S., according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

In the New York City-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa., metropolitan area, there are 2,100 employed anesthesiologists, the highest number of any urban area of the U.S.

Here are the 11 metropolitan areas with the lowest number of employed anesthesiologists:

1. Weirton-Steubenville, W.V.-Ohio: 30

2. Syracuse, N.Y.: 30

3. Greeley, Colo.: 30

4. Bangor, Maine: 30

5. South Bend-Mishawaka, Ind.-Mich.: 40

6. Sioux Falls, S.D.: 40

7. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, S.C.-N.C.: 40

8. Manchester, N.H.: 40

9.Western Pennsylvania nonmetropolitan area: 50

10. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii: 50

10. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.: 50