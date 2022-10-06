12 healthcare leaders among Forbes' 50 Over 50 list

Twelve healthcare leaders were named on Forbes' 2022 50 Over 50 list, a ranking honoring 200 women across four sectors who have achieved major career successes after turning 50.

Twelve healthcare leaders on Forbes' 50 Over 50:

1. Ala Stanford, MD, 50: Dr. Stanford is a Philadelphia-based pediatric surgeon who started the Black Doctors Covid Consortium after realizing that Black residents were dying from COVID-19 at higher rates.

2. Judy Faulkner, 79: Ms. Faulkner founded the largest medical-records software provider, Epic Systems, in 1979. She still owns nearly half of the $3.8 billion company.

3. Kristen Hege, MD, 59: Dr. Hege is the senior vice president of Bristol Myers Squibb, where she researches oncology treatments and cell therapy.

4. Helen Egger, MD, 61: Dr. Egger is the co-founder and chief medical officer at Little Otter, a company offering personalized mental healthcare for kids.

5. Mary Lou Jepsen, 57: Ms. Jepsen is the CEO and founder of Openwater, a company producing wearable medical imaging technology.

6. Rosana Kapeller, MD, PhD, 59: Dr. Kapeller is the CEO and cofounder of Rome Therapeutics, a company using DNA to fight autoimmune diseases and cancer.

7. Deborah Kilpatrick, 59: Ms. Kilpatrick is the co-CEO of Evidation Health, a health-tracking platform.

8. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards, 59: Ms. Edwards is the founder and CEO of health services staffing firm InGenesis.

9. Erica Rogers, 59: Ms. Rogers is the CEO of Silk Road Medical, the creator of a medical device that reduces the risk of stroke.

10. Christi Shaw, 55: Ms. Shaw is the CEO of Gilead's cell therapy company Kite.

11. Susan Tousi, 53: Ms. Tousi is COVID-19 diagnostic test provider Illumina's first female chief commercial officer.

12. Margaret-Mary Wilson, MD, 61: Dr. Wilson is the chief medical officer of UnitedHealth Group.