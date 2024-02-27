While ASCs are more frequently getting acquired by large health systems, there are still a number of privately owned ASCs in the nation.

Small businesses, including ASCs, with 10 to 19 employees pay their workers the highest wages in Massachusetts, where the average small business worker earns $59,590.04 a year, according to a report from Venture Smarter based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

That is more than 27% above the national average pay for small business employees, according to a Feb. 27 report sent to Becker's.

The 10 states with the highest paying small businesses, and employees' average yearly wages:

1. Massachusetts: $59,590.04

2. Alaska: $55,473.37

3. California: $54,106.66

4. New York: $54,020.46

5. Connecticut: $52,954.17

6. New Jersey: $51,957.66

7. Maryland: $51,702.50

8. Illinois: $51,378.68

9. Washington: $51,133.87

10. New Hampshire: $50,747.25