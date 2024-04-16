10 states with the highest medical malpractice rates

Between 2013 and 2023, approximately 502,971 adverse action reports were filed against physicians across America, according to reports from the National Practitioner Data Bank.

Over the 10-year period, Louisiana saw more medical malpractice filings than any other state, with an average of 1,330 adverse action reports filed.

Here are the states with the highest medical malpractice rates over the last 10 years:

1. Louisiana

2. Wyoming

3. Colorado

4. Oregon

5. Oklahoma

6. Arkansas

7. Alabama

8. Maine

9. Ohio

10. Vermont