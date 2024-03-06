10 states where workers are most actively seeking new jobs

Workers in Georgia spend the most time looking for new employment every month, according to research from QR code generator QRFY.

The company analyzed nationwide Google search volumes for job-seeking-related terms to determine which states' residents are most actively looking for new employment, according to a March 6 press release sent to Becker's.

The 10 states where workers are most actively looking for new job opportunities:

1. Georgia

2. Florida

3. North Carolina

4. Virginia

5. Maryland

6. South Carolina

7. Delaware

8. Michigan

9. Illinois

10. Nevada