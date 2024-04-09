10 states facing the highest risks from private equity

New Mexico is most at risk of facing negative impacts from private equity deals, according to new data from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project.

The Private Equity Stakeholder Project is an organization aimed at educating communities affected by private equity investment in various sectors. The group released its Private Equity State Risk Index April 9 that examines the impact of private equity on different states and industries, including healthcare.

The organization stated that potential risks from private equity investments include economic instability, job losses and higher costs.

The organization ranked states by risk level associated with housing, labor, healthcare and pensions. To create the ranking, PESP partnered with Thomas Economic and Data Consulting to analyze data from various sources, including CMS, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau, CoreLogic and Public Plans Data.

Here are the top 10 states facing the most risks from private equity:

1. New Mexico

2. North Carolina

3. Arizona

4. Florida

5. Nevada

6. Georgia

7. Washington

8. Texas

9. Colorado

10. Tennessee

To view the whole index, click here.