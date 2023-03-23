10 most in-demand physician specialties in 2023

Family medicine is the most in-demand physician specialty, according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.
Doximity's findings are consistent with findings from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which projects a shortfall of primary care physicians between 17,800 and 48,000 by 2034.
The results were drawn from job postings on Doximity's networks from January to November 2022.
Ten most in-demand specialties:
1. Family medicine
2. Psychiatry
3. Internal medicine
4. Emergency medicine
5. Child and adolescent psychiatry
6. Obstetrics and gynecology
7. Anesthesiology
8. Urgent care
9. Geriatric medicine
10. Hematology/oncology