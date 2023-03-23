10 most in-demand physician specialties in 2023

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Family medicine is the most in-demand physician specialty, according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.

Doximity's findings are consistent with findings from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which projects a shortfall of primary care physicians between 17,800 and 48,000 by 2034.  

The results were drawn from job postings on Doximity's networks from January to November 2022.

Ten most in-demand specialties: 

1. Family medicine 

2. Psychiatry 

3. Internal medicine 

4. Emergency medicine 

5. Child and adolescent psychiatry 

6. Obstetrics and gynecology 

7. Anesthesiology 

8. Urgent care 

9. Geriatric medicine 

10. Hematology/oncology 

