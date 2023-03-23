10 most in-demand physician specialties in 2023

Family medicine is the most in-demand physician specialty, according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.

Doximity's findings are consistent with findings from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which projects a shortfall of primary care physicians between 17,800 and 48,000 by 2034.

The results were drawn from job postings on Doximity's networks from January to November 2022.

Ten most in-demand specialties:

1. Family medicine

2. Psychiatry

3. Internal medicine

4. Emergency medicine

5. Child and adolescent psychiatry

6. Obstetrics and gynecology

7. Anesthesiology

8. Urgent care

9. Geriatric medicine

10. Hematology/oncology