10 metro areas where salaried workers' wages have increased the most since 2019

Average monthly earnings for salaried workers have increased 6.77 percent since 2019, according to an Oct. 10 report from CNBC.

Ten metropolitan areas where wages increased the most from 2019 to 2021: 

1. Austin-Round Rock (Texas): 9.4 percent gain 

2. New York City, Newark and Jersey City (N.J.): 9.51 percent gain 

3. Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim (Calif.): 9.71 percent gain 

4. Grand Rapids, Wyoming (Mich.): 9.97 percent gain 

5. Philadelphia, Camden (N.J.), Wilmington (Pa.): 10 percent gain 

6. New Orleans, Metairie (La.): 10.57 percent gain 

7. Providence, Warwick (R.I.): 11.12 percent gain 

8. Sacramento, Roseville, Arden, Arcade (Calif.): 11.22 percent gain

9. Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia (N.C.): 12.36 percent gain 

10. Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls (N.Y.): 14.01 percent gain

