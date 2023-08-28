10 least hard-working states in America

New Mexico is the least hard-working state, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Aug. 28, WalletHub determined the hardest-working states. The site compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: direct work factors and indirect work factors. Those dimensions were evaluated using 10 metrics, including average workweek hours, employment rate and average commute time.

Here are the 10 least hardest-working states in the U.S.:

1. New Mexico

2. New York

3. West Virginia

4. Michigan

5. Connecticut

6. Nevada

7. Ohio

8. Rhode Island

9. Oregon

10. Pennsylvania