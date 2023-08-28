10 least hard-working states in America

New Mexico is the least hard-working state, according to personal finance site WalletHub.
In a report released Aug. 28, WalletHub determined the hardest-working states. The site compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: direct work factors and indirect work factors. Those dimensions were evaluated using 10 metrics, including average workweek hours, employment rate and average commute time.
Here are the 10 least hardest-working states in the U.S.:
1. New Mexico
2. New York
3. West Virginia
4. Michigan
5. Connecticut
6. Nevada
7. Ohio
8. Rhode Island
9. Oregon
10. Pennsylvania