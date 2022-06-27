10 employee benefit changes for ASCs, medical groups in 2022

Hourly wages and salaries typically are the most important factors in healthcare employees' workplace decisions, with many ASCs and medical groups bolstering their compensation packages to attract new staff in a challenging labor market.

Here are the 10 most common areas of expanded employee benefits in 2022, according to the June MGMA Management and Staff Compensation report:

1. Additions and improvements to paid leave offerings

2. Wellness and employee assistance program benefits

3. Increased employer contribution toward health insurance costs

4. Improvements to retirement and 401(k) plans

5. Adding new coverage options to the benefits package, such as short- and long-term disability plans, life insurance and pet insurance

6. Tuition and loan assistance

7. More remote work options

8. Transportation assistance

9. Expanded childcare and elder care assistance

10. Financial planning resources and identity theft protection