Tallahassee, Fla., is the city with the most demand for physicians, according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.

Doximity determined the most in demand cities by analyzing tens of thousands of job postings across its network for 2022.

Ten cities with the highest physician demand:

1. Tallahassee, Fla.

2. Springfield, Ill.

3. Olympia, Wash.

4. Montgomery, Ala.

5. Salem, Ore.

6. Fort Wayne, Ind.

7. Albany, N.Y.

8. Trenton, N.J.

9. Lansing, Mich.

10. Raleigh, N.C.